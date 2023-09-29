Australia shares end higher on miners' boost; post second straight monthly drop

By Manvi Pant

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares bounced back to close higher on Friday driven by a miners' rally, while the benchmark index posted its second consecutive month of losses.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO settled 0.3% higher at 7,048.6. It fell 3.5% for the month.

Despite Friday's rise, the benchmark extended declined for a second straight week, losing 0.3%, as concerns over higher-for-longer interest rates and strained bullion prices weighed on sentiment.

The benchmark posted its lowest monthly fall since September 2022.

"The benchmark's disppointing performance in September follows a losing month in August, which has conspired to see the .AXJO trading flat on the year (excluding dividends)," IG Markets analyst Tony Sycamore said.

Interest rates, particularly at the end of the curve, have increased, both at home and abroad. "We turn tactically bullish on the the benchmark, seeing a rebound towards 7,440 points," Sycamore added.

A cyclical slowdown is in train and a period of below trend is upon us, analysts at Westpac said in a note.

It remains unclear whether the said slowdown will be fast enough to bring inflation back in the target range, the note added.

On Friday, the heavyweight mining index .AXMM gained 1.3%, following an uptick in iron ore futures.

Mining giants BHP Group BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue FMG.AX gaining between 1% and 1.3%.

Financials .AXFJ also appreciated 0.3%, with the country's "big four" lenders gaining between 0.02% and 0.7%.

Gold stocks .AXGD also gained, settling 1.1% higher despite bullion prices posting a near 4% monthly decline.

The gains in the benchmark were offset by losses in energy stocks .AXEJ and health care index .AXHJ, falling 0.6% and 0.4% respectively.

Investors remain vigilant on the Reserve Bank Board's meeting and the RBNZ Monetary Policy Review due later in the coming week.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 1.1% to end at 11,296.43.

(Reporting by Manvi Pant in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

