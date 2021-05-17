Australia shares end higher on gold, energy boost

By Savyata Mishra

May 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended higher on Monday, aided by gains in heavyweight gold stocks on the strength of strong bullion prices, while Viva Energy and Ampol boosted the energy index after the government decided to massively fund their refineries.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO settled 0.1% higher at 7,023.6.

Gold stocks .AXGD emerged as the winners of the session with a 4.3% climb, with bullion prices scaling their highest level in more than three months as worries over surging COVID-19 cases in some Asian countries boosted its demand. GOL/

Sector-heavyweight Newcrest Mining NCM.AX gained 2.9% to A$28.4, its highest level in nearly a month

Australian energy stocks .AXEJ jumped 1% to deliver their third session of gains, despite a dip in global oil prices.

Shares of Ampol Ltd ALD.AX and Viva Energy VEA.AX surged and led gains on the sub-index, after the government decided to pay its last two oil refineries up to $1.8 billion to stay open.

Financial stocks .AXFJ fell 0.4%, but Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX hit a record high after rising nearly 2% above A$98.

Australia's tech stocks .AXIJ ended 1.2% higher. Xero XRO.AX led gains in the index, rising 6%, followed by Codan CDA.AX that gained 2.2%..N

Miners .AXMM were up 0.9% with a 1.4% gain in Fortescue Metals FMG.AX.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 snapped an eight-day losing streak to end 0.3% higher at 12,410.47

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Savyata.mishra@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.