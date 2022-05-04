Australia shares end choppy session lower ahead of U.S. Fed meet outcome

By Roushni Nair

May 4 - Australian shares closed lower in volatile trading on Wednesday as gains in the heavyweight financial segment failed to offset a slump in gold and mining stocks, ahead of the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's meet.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO fell 0.16% to 7304.7. The benchmark slipped 0.4% on Tuesday.

The U.S. central bank kicked off its two-day policy meeting on Tuesday. Traders see a 99.9% chance of a 50 basis-point hike on Wednesday, according to CME's FedWatch Tool, which would mark the largest rate increase by the Fed since May 2000. IRPR.N

Local miners .AXMM fell 1.2% to touch a one-week low as lingering demand worries over top metals consumer China's COVID-19 lockdown dragged iron ore prices lower. IRONORE/

Sector giants BHP BHP.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX crashed by 0.6% and 0.7% respectively, while Fortescue Metals FMG.AX lost 2.4% to hit a one-week low.

China's zero-tolerance policy and COVID-19 lockdowns are driving down global growth and could continue to affect domestic miners in the days ahead, Henry Jennings, senior analyst at Marcustoday Financial Newsletter said.

The gold sub-index .AXGD tumbled 1% to hit its lowest since March 2, with sector leaders Newcrest Mining NCM.AX and Northern star NST.AX losing 0.9% and 1.3% each.

Bucking the trend, financials .AXFJ surged 0.7%. Heavyweights Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX and Westpac Banking WBC.AX climbed 0.7% each, while the National Australia Bank NAB.AX rose 1% to mark its best day in over five weeks.

Australia and New Zealand Banking ANZ.AX also advanced as much as 2.1%, after the country's No. 4 lender beat estimates for first-half profit.

Australian retail sales beat expectations for a third straight month in March, helping the country weather this week's rise in interest rates, data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 ended the session flat after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand said the country's financial system remained robust in the context of significant global economic challenges.

(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Roushni.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.