Australia shares end at three-week low on commodities drag

May 25 (Reuters) - Weakness in commodity stocks sent Australian shares to a three-week low on Thursday, as risk sentiment remained subdued due to uncertainty over the resolution of the U.S debt ceiling negotiations.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO ended 1.1% lower to 7,138.2 points, slipping for the fourth straight session.

Investors took flight from riskier assets after the standoff between U.S. President Joe Biden and his Republican counterpart on raising the debt ceiling did not reach a conclusion.

The possibility of the world's largest economy facing a debt default has risen, with ratings agency Fitch putting the United States' credit on watch for a possible downgrade.

"Although I remain optimistic that a resolution could be reached before the X-date, the prolonged negotiations have notably increased the risk of market disruptions and investor anxiety," Hebe Chen, a market analyst at IG Australia, said.

On the domestic front, miners .AXMM led losses on the bourse, diving about 2% due to continued weak iron ore prices in China, with Rio Tinto Ltd RIO.AX and BHP Group Ltd BHP.AX slipping 1.8% and 1.4%, respectively.

Gold shares .AXGD fell 3.1% to a seven-week low, with Newcrest Mining Ltd NCM.AX and Northern Star Resources Ltd each NST.AX falling 1.9% and 3.8%.

Some analysts believe the "sell in May and go away" phenomenon could have played out in markets, considering the stocks have been said to underperform historically from May to October.

The benchmark has lost about 2.3% in May as of date, its worst performance since February.

"It has not been so severe this year with 'sell in May'," Henry Jennings, senior market analyst at Marcustoday Financial Newsletter, said, "It seems more like a 'drift in May' or a 'May Laise'. The pace is picking up a little on the downside due to the debt negotiations."

Separately, Treasury Wine Estates Ltd bTWE.AX emerged as the top benchmark loser, after it warned of inflation squeezing demand for its commercial-grade wine and driving up packaging costs.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.1% to finish the session at 11,959.9 points.

