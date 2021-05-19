Australia shares end at six-week low; EML Payments tanks on regulatory action fears

By Yamini C S

May 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed at a six-week low on Wednesday, dragged down by losses in heavyweight bank and mining stocks, while EML Payments Ltd was the top loser on the benchmark index on fears of regulatory curbs on its Irish unit.

The benchmark ASX 200 index .AXJO snapped a three-day rally to end 1.9% lower at 6,931.70, its lowest close since April 7.

"It's a widespread sell off, no sectors have been exempted from the selling, including those mining stocks that have had improvements in commodity prices," said Steven Daghlian, market analyst at CommSec.

"There are concerns in the U.S. with significantly higher inflation...something to keep in mind is that we're coming off the back of three straight days of gains."

Payments services provider EML Payments EML.AX tanked nearly 46%, after it said that its Ireland unit could face regulatory curbs.

Among sectors, gold stocks .AXGD shed 2.8% despite bullion prices hitting a near four-month high. GOL/

St Barbara SBM.AX, down nearly 7%, was the top loser on the sub-index for a second session in a row after the miner cut its annual gold output forecast.

The financial sub-index .AXFJ closed down nearly 2%. The "Big Four" banks lost between 1.4% and 2.6%.

Miners .AXMM dropped 3.3% to hit their lowest close in two weeks, with heavyweights Rio Tinto RIO.AX, BHP Group BHP.AX and Fortescue Metals FMG.AX losing between 3.2% to 3.9%.

Energy stocks .AXEJ slumped 2.8%, tracking a downturn in oil prices on demand concerns over rising COVID-19 cases in Asia. Heavyweights Woodside Petroleum WPL.AX and Santos STO.SX lost 2.6% and 2.2%, respectively.

In New Zealand, the benchmark NZX 50 index .NZ50 declined 1.2% to end at 12,281.5.

The focus is now on the release of the country's budget this week, which is expected to target spending on curbing issues of rising homelessness and inequality.

