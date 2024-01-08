News & Insights

Australia shares end at 3-week low as investors await inflation data

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

January 08, 2024 — 12:54 am EST

By Poonam Behura

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed at a three-week low on Monday, with financial and mining stocks being the worst losers, as risk-averse investors prepared for inflation figures in local and U.S. markets later this week.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO closed 0.5% lower at 7,451.50, its lowest level since Dec. 19 and marking its fourth consecutive session of loss.

"There is an air of anxiety on Australian markets this week ahead of the November CPI (consumer price index) print which is due on Wednesday," Tim Waterer, KCM Trade's chief market analyst said.

Australia's November retail sales figures are due on Tuesday, with analysts expecting the data will have picked up from a 0.2% monthly drop in October, owing to seasonal factors.

"Overall, traders are hoping that the key data releases this week are not so strong as to bring a potential hike from the RBA back into the picture at some point."

Markets are also keeping a close eye on the U.S. inflation data due later this week, with any upside beats likely to weigh on interest rate cut expectations.

On the domestic bourse, financial stocks .AXFJ slipped 0.4%, led by a 0.9% decline in Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX.

Miners .AXMM declined 0.9% to a three-week low, as iron ore prices slumped. IRONORE/

Technology stocks .AXIJ fell 0.8% to their lowest level in 4 weeks, in tandem with a weaker close in the Wall Street. .N

Sector majors Xero XRO.AX and Australian-listed shares of Block SQ2.AX lost 0.6% and 2.3%, respectively.

Core Lithium RIC topped losses on the benchmark index, declining 17.4% after it flagged an impairment charge related to its Finiss operations in Northern Territory for the half-year ended December 2023.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 edged down 0.1% to finish the session at 11,735.42.

(Reporting by Poonam Behura in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

