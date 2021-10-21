Australia shares end almost flat as Evergrande worries weigh on miners

Updates to close

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed little changed on Thursday as the lifting of restrictions in Melbourne later in the night helped investor sentiment and offset worries about China Evergrande Group's potential debt default.

The benchmark index inched 0.02% higher to close at 7,415.4 points.

China Evergrande Group 3333.HK said its $2.6 billion stake sale to lesser rival Hopson Development Holdings 0754.HK had fallen through, further raising fears about offshore bond defaults from China's No. 2 property developer.

The metals and mining sector .AXMM, which relies considerably on exports to China, took the biggest hit on Evergrande news, falling 0.25% despite strong iron ore and metal prices.

The country's three biggest miners BHP BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue FMG.AX all ended the session between 0.2% and 1.3% lower.

Financials .AXFJ, however, remained strong and added 0.28% despite heavyweights Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX and Australia and New Zealand Bank ANZ.AX ending 0.1% and 0.5% lower, respectively.

The other two of the so-called "Big Four", National Australia Bank NAB.AX and Westpac WBC.AX, added 0.2% and 0.6%, respectively.

Wealth manager Perpetual Ltd PPT.AX was the top gainer on the sub-index and the benchmark, rising 7.8% after reporting a jump in its assets under management.

The benchmark was also helped by engineering contractor CIMIC Group CIM.AX, which ended 5.9% higher to become the second-biggest gainer on the main index after posting a rise in revenue and providing a positive outlook.

Tech stocks .AXIJ continued their rally for a third straight day, rising 0.56% to hit a three-week high as they tracked an earnings-fuelled rally on Wall Street .N.

The top gainers on the index were Nearmap Ltd NEA.AX, which rose 2.8%, followed by Altium ALU.AX and Xero XRO.AX, which were up about 2.7% and 2.6%, respectively.

Melbourne is preparing to come out of its lockdown on Thursday night after Victoria state hit a key vaccination target, with pubs, restaurants and cafes racing to reopen their doors to fully vaccinated customers.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 reversed early losses to end 0.09% higher at 13,125.98.

(Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Harshita.Swaminathan@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.