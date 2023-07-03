Australia shares eke out small gains ahead of central bank meeting

July 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares marginally rose on Tuesday, led by gains in domestic miners and gold stocks, though looming uncertainty on whether the country's central bank will further tighten monetary policy when it meets later in the day limited gains.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO jumped as much as 0.24% to 7,263.2 points by 0030 GMT. The benchmark marked its highest level in nearly two weeks.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is widely expected to hike interest rates by 25 basis points to 4.35%, though a Reuters poll of economists highlighted a divided outlook.

While the latest monthly measure of consumer prices showed inflation slowed to 5.6% in May from 6.8% in April, it was still well above the RBA's 2%-3% target range, suggesting more tightening may be required.

Heavyweight financials .AXFJ rose 0.1% marking its sixth consecutive session of gains, with the country's top four big banks gaining between 0.1% and 0.5%.

Interest rate sensitive technology stocks .AXIJ, however, gave up 0.6%, with sector leaders Block Inc SQ2.AX and Xero XRO.AX retreating 0.3% and 0.7%, respectively.

Local miners .AXMM advanced 1% to mark a three-day winning streak, with mining trio BHP BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue Metals FMG.AX jumping between 0.2% and 1.0%.

Energy stocks .AXEJ jumped 0.5%, while gold stocks .AXGD surged 1.9%.

Separately, Costa Group CGC.AX soared as much as 10.8% after the horticulture firm said it had received a A$1.4 billion ($935.20 million) takeover proposal from U.S. private equity firm Paine Schwartz Partners LLC for shares it does not already own.

General insurer Suncorp SUN.AX slipped 2.8% after it forecast a 12% jump in costs associated with catastrophe reinsurance premiums and natural hazards in fiscal 2024.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.1% to 11,925.5 points.

($1 = 1.4970 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Roushni.Nair@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.