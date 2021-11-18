Australia shares edge up on financials, healthcare boost

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Australia shares inched higher on Friday, with financials and the healthcare sector lifting the benchmark, while resource-related stocks weakened as commodities slid on broadening fears of rate hikes and inflationary risks.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO was up 0.1% at 7,379.2 points, as of 1146 GMT. The benchmark, however, was headed towards a 0.8% weekly loss, its biggest since Oct. 29.

Investors await U.S. President Joe Biden's final decision on his nominee to head the Federal Reserve, which could decide the timeline on tightening policy. (https://reut.rs/3HCI9ci)

Banking stocks .AXFJ snapped a three-day losing streak to gain up to 0.7%, with the "Big Four" banks all trading in the black.

Shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX rose 1.1% after falling about 9.5% in the last two sessions.

Healthcare stocks .AXHJ added 0.7% in their third straight day of gains, with biotech major CSL Ltd CSL.AX climbing 0.6%.

Gold stocks, however, were the biggest laggards on the benchmark, losing 1.8% as bullion prices were hurt by bets for an earlier-than-expected rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve. The prospect of early interest rate hikes would increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold. GOL/

Heavyweight miners .AXMM declined 0.7% amid weaker iron ore prices, with Australian Strategic Materials ASM.AX down 4.3% to be the top loser in the sub-index. IRONORE/

Tech stocks fell 0.8%, snapping a five-day streak of gains, even as two of three major indexes on Wall Street closed at record highs. .N

WiseTech Global Ltd WTC.AX and BNPL major Afterpay Ltd APT.AX were leading losses in the sub-index, down 2.8% and 1.4%, respectively.

Meanwhile, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 was down 0.3% to 12,800.3 points.

A Reuters poll found that the country's central bank will raise rates for the second meeting in a row on Wednesday and continue with its tightening spree next year.

In other markets, the S&P 500 E-minis futures EScv1 were up 0.1%.

(Reporting by Yamini C S; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

