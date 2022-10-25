Australia shares edge higher on tech and banking boost; all eyes on annual budget

By Tejaswi Marthi

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended higher on Tuesday, led by gains in technology and financial stocks on hopes of the U.S. Federal Reserve tempering down its hawkish tone, while investors awaited the country's annual budget for cues on economic outlook.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO closed 0.3% higher at 6,798.60, after ending up 1.5% on Monday.

Australia's Labor government will unveil its first budget later in the day as economic growth slows, emphasizing its spending will focus on easing the cost-of-living crisis without lighting a fire under already high inflation.

"Today's Federal Budget should provide markets with a better idea of how the economy will look like under the new government, and what the revised borrowing program looks like," Westpac analysts said in a note.

Financials .AXFJ rose 1% with the "big four" banks gaining between 0.1% and 1.3%.

While there lies focus on the budget, Peter Esho, co-founder at Wealthi, said that all eyes will be on the country's inflation print on Wednesday.

"Markets are expecting the quarterly trimmed mean to rise from 4.9% to 5.6%."

"We think the trimmed mean is showing signs that inflation expectations are gradually easing and Australia is a lot better placed relative to global peers," he added.

Tech stocks .AXIJ inched 0.2% higher, tracking sharp overnight Wall Street gains, as signs economic softness suggested that the Fed's aggressive policy is beginning to take root. .N

Australia-listed shares of Block Inc SQ2.AX climbed 1.5%.

However, commodity indexes across the benchmark fell. Miners .AXMM fell 1.4% as iron ore futures slumped as China's peak steel demand season did not meet expectations. IRONORE/

Mining giants Rio Tinto RIO.AX, BHP Group BHP.AX and Frotescue FMG.AX fell between 1.4% and 3%.

Energy stocks .AXEJ fell 1.6% after fuel refiner Ampol ALD.AX missed earnings estimates, sending its shares tumbling as much as 12.2%.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 ended the session 1.1% higher at 10,902.31.

(Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Tejaswi.marthi@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.