Australia shares edge higher ahead of crucial economic data

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares ticked higher on Tuesday, as thegains in banking and health stocks slightly overshadowed the losses in commodity stocks, while cautious investors awaited a slew of data slated to release this week.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO rose 0.2% higher to 7,210.0 by 2350 GMT, set for its third straight session of gains. The benchmark rose 0.1% on Monday.

Markets are now focused on Australian employment data and U.S inflation data, both due on Dec. 14, for clearer insight into the course of interest rate hikes by the domestic central bank in the upcoming months.

Additionally, investors expect the Federal Reserve to hold rates in its year-end monetary policy meeting on Dec. 13, while hoping for a rate cut in fiscal 2024, after a strong U.S. jobs report last week.

However, there is still uncertainty regarding when the first rate cut would take place.

Banking stocks .AXFJ led gains on the benchmark, rising 0.3%, set for their third straight session of advances, with the 'Big Four' lenders rising between 0.1% and 0.4%.

Healthcare stocks .AXHJ were up 0.8%, also on track to rally for a third session, with sector stalwart CSL Ltd CSL.AX rising 0.7%.

Technology stocks .AXIJrose 0.7%, tracking overnight Wall Street gains for their peers.

Shares of Xero XRO.AX were up 1.25%.

Heavyweight miners .AXMM, on the other hand, fell 0.2%, as iron futures fell on reducing demand in top consumer China. IRONORE/

Sector majors BHP Group BHP.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX fell 0.4% and 0.5%, respectively.

Gold stocks .AXGDfell 0.2% on weaker bullion prices, set for their third straight session of losses. GOL/

Energy stocks .AXEJ were down 0.5% and were on track for snapping a four-day rally.

The New Zealand benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.4% to 11,408.86.

Investors await the country's third-quarter GDP data due on Dec. 14.

(Reporting by Adwitiya Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

