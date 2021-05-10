Australia shares ease from record peak on tech rout

May 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares on Tuesday eased from a record peak notched in the previous session, as tech stocks took cues from an overnight sell-off in growth-focused shares on Wall Street amid inflation jitters.

The S&P/ASX 200 .AXJO was down 0.48% at 7,138.1 points at 0020 GMT.

On Wall Street, the tech-heavy Nasdaq .IXIC was the biggest loser as U.S. inflation fears drove investors away from market-leading growth stocks towards cyclicals, which stand to benefit most as the economy reopens. .N

Back home, tech stocks .AXIJ followed suit and were the biggest drags on the Australian benchmark as they plunged 2.17%.

Nearmap Ltd NEA.AX was down 4.79%, followed by WiseTech Global Ltd WTC.AX, which lost 3.51%.

Gold stocks .AXGD fell 1.93% despite prices of bullion hovering near a three-month high. Bellevue Gold BGL.AX gave up 5.15%, while SSR Mining SSR.AX fell 4.09%.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.31% to 12,619.2 points.

Shares in a2 Milk ATM.NZ sank as much as 5.9%, extending losses from the previous session, after the dairy producer cut its annual sales forecast for the third time on Monday.

In other markets, Japan's Nikkei .N225 was down 1.17% at 29172.84 points, and the S&P 500 E-minis futures EScv1 edged 0.1% lower.

