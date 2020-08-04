Australia shares drop 1% as fresh coronavirus curbs dent sentiment

By Arpit Nayak

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell 1% on Wednesday as fresh coronavirus-related restrictions fanned fears of further economic damage, though losses were limited by a rally in gold stocks after the precious metal surged to a record high.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO was down 1% at 5,979.3, as of 0102 GMT.

Australia's Queensland state said it would seal off its border with New South Wales and capital Canberra to hold back a second wave of coronavirus cases.

Australia's second-most populous state Victoria has also enforced stringent movement controls and ordered the closure of large parts of the local economy in a bid to contain an alarming resurgence in coronavirus cases.

Heavyweight financials .AXFJ were the biggest laggards in the benchmark, easing up to 2.5% with top lenders Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX and Westpac Banking Corp WBC.AX dropping 2.6% and 3.1%, respectively.

Telecom firm Telstra Corp TLS.AX dropped 1.2% after announcing the sale of its Melbourne data centre for about $300 million.

On the flip side, gold stocks .AXGD jumped 3.7% after bullion prices touched fresh highs as hopes of further U.S. stimulus and a weaker U.S. dollar bolstered the safe-haven asset's appeal. GOL/

Newcrest Mining NCM.AX and Australia-listed shares of AngloGold Ashanti AGG.AX climbed 3% and 4.7%, respectively.

The gains in gold stocks helped miners .AXMM trade in the black as well.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 eased 0.4% to 11,728.31.

The country's unemployment rate unexpectedly declined in the second quarter, but the data did not fully reflect the weakness in the labour market as fewer people actively sought work.

