Australia shares dragged by financial, energy stocks ahead of GDP data

By Adwitiya Srivastava

March 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares inched lower on Tuesday, dragged by financial and energy stocks, while investors' risk appetite remained stunted ahead of key economic data points and central bank commentary.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO fell 0.2% to 7,724.20 points at the close of trade. The benchmark closed 0.1% lower on Monday.

In Australia, investors await the fourth-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) data, due later in the week, to gain a better sense of what the central bank's upcoming monetary policy decision on March 19 might entail.

The country's fourth-quarter GDP is expected to grow 1.4% on a year-to-year basis, according to a Reuters' poll.

"This week's GDP figure is poised to be a crucial reality-checking moment," said Hebe Chen, a market analyst at IG Markets.

"A slowing economy, combined with the ongoing disinflation process and easing labour market conditions, may prompt the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to reconsider its cautious stance in the February meeting and potentially open the door for rate cuts in the third quarter of the year."

Financial stocks .AXFJ fell 0.5%, ending a three-day winning streak, with the 'Big Four' banks losing between 0.2% and 1.1%.

Energy stocks .AXEJ added to the downward move, falling 0.6%, their worst day since Feb. 26, as oil prices fell on concerns of slower consumption. O/R

Alternatively, the gold index .AXGD rose 4.0%, marking its fourth consecutive day of gains, as gold prices soared. GOL/

Miners .AXMM ascended 0.7%, with sector heavyweight BHP Group BHP.AX rising 1.1%.

In corporate news, Healius HLS.AXclosed 14.7% higher, its best day since June 15, 2020, after it said it would start a review following the cessation of its $1 billion buyout by Australian Clinical Labs ACL.AX last year.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 closed 0.2% higher to finish the session at 11753.02 points.

(Reporting by Adwitiya Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman )

((Adwitiya.Srivastava@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.