Australia shares dip as banks weigh; miners limit losses

March 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares ticked lower on Thursday as financials dragged, offseting the gains in commodity stocks following a rebound in most underlying prices, while investors exercised caution ahead of key central banks' interest rate decisions.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO inched down 0.1% at 7,721.3 by 0024 GMT. The benchmark rose 0.2% on Wednesday.

The Reserve Bank of Australia and the U.S. Federal Reserve are both scheduled to hold their respective monetary policy meetings next week, with markets expecting each central bank to hold its cash rate at its current level. 0#RBAWATCHFEDWATCH

The 'Big Four' banks all lost between 1.2% and 2.3%.

Technology firms .AXIJ declined 0.1%, tracking an overnight fall in their Wall Street peers. .N

Appen APX.AX slipped as much as 17.1%, after U.S.-based Innodata INOD.Owithdrew its offer to acquire the software firm.

Mining goliaths BHP BHP.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX jumped 2.5% and 1.5%, respectively.

Woodside Energy WDS.AX climbed 0.5%, while Santos STO.AX jumped 0.8%.

Gold stocks .AXGD rose 2.2%, as bullion prices firmed, lifted by a weaker dollar. GOL/

Sector major Northern Star Resources NST.AX gained 3% and the ASX-listed shares of Newmont Corporation NEM.AX were up 1.4%.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 declined 0.2% to 11,786.74, set forits fourth straight day of losses.

