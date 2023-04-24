Australia shares decline marginally ahead of Q1 inflation data

Mining stocks down 1.8%, tech stock up 1.1%

April 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed marginally weaker on Monday, dragged by losses in heavyweight mining stocks, while investors waited for initial trends from the earnings season and first-quarter inflation print due later this week.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO settled down 0.1% at 7,324.8 points.

Miners .AXMM fell 1.9% to hit their lowest closing level since March 29.

Australia's first quarter inflation data is due on Wednesday, with a Reuters poll projecting headline inflation to rise by 1.3% quarter on quarter, compared with previous quarter's 1.9%.

"I expect first quarter inflation to be flat or slightly lower tracking weak oil prices and a slowdown in economic activity globally", Brad Smoling, managing director at Smoling Stockbroking said.

In individual stocks, Fortescue FMG.AX - the world's fourth largest iron ore miner closed down 3.5% after posting steady iron ore shipments in the March quarter.

Sector heavyweights Rio Tinto RIO.AX dropped 2.7% and BHP Group BHP.AX declined 1.7%.

Gold stocks .AXGD also slipped 1.3% to hit their lowest since April 11. De Grey Mining DEG.AX slid 1.1%, while Newcrest Mining NCM.AX lost 1.2%.

Diversified miner South32 S32.AXcut output guidance for several operations, sending shares down nearly 7.4%.

Lithium stocks, however, , led by an 4.5% jump in Pilbara Minerals PLS.AX, on hopes they would benefit from higher demand for Australian stores of the white metal after Chile unveiled plans to nationalise the industry.

Counterbalancing some losses on the benchmark index, technology stocks .AXIJ rose 1.1%, tracking fractional overnight gains on Wall Street. .N

Healthcare .AXHJ and real estate shares .AXRE gained 1% and 1.3% respectively.

Meanwhile, funeral services provider InvoCare IVC.AX logged its worst session in 3 years as U.S.-based private equity firm TPG Global backed out of its A$1.81 billion ($1.21 billion) takeover bid for the company.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.8% to finish the session at 12,026.39.

(Reporting by Poonam Behura; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

