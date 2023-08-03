Australia shares closer lower on U.S. credit rating downgrade woes

By Archishma Iyer

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares slipped on Thursday, with the financial and commodity sectors leading losses on the benchmark as investors remained cautious a day after a rating downgrade on the United States government's credit.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO ended 0.6% lower to 7,311.8 points, with all subindexes in the negative. The benchmark fell 1.3% on Wednesday.

Markets have been on a defensive mode since Wednesday after Fitch downgraded the U.S. government's top credit rating, a move that drew an angry response from the White House and renewed investor worries about global economic growth.

"The move has shaken up the already fragile confidence among ASX investors, echoing the debt ceiling mess not long ago," Hebe Chen, a market analyst from IG said, "It serves more as a wake-up call, cautioning that the rosy sentiment dominating the financial world so far this year might be overly optimistic."

Back in Sydney, the financial subindex .AXFJ led declines on the bourse, slipping about 0.5%, with the country's largest banks dropping between 0.5% and 1%.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX is set to reveal its results next week.

Miners .AXMM lost the most among resources stocks, falling about 1%, as iron ore prices tumbled in top steel producer China over recovery prospects over the country's property sector. IRONORE/

Sector majors Rio Tinto RIO.AX, BHP Group BHP.AX and Fortescue Metals FMG.AX slipped between 1.2% and 1.9%.

The technology index .AXIJ slumped as much as 2.9% earlier in the day, before paring some losses to trade 1.6% lower.

In corporate news, Link Administration LNK.AX hit a more-than-three-year low after it said it expected a bigger statutory loss after tax for the full-year 2023 due to a settlement provision it made after a financial investigation.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.2% to finish the session at 11,936.6 points.

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru)

