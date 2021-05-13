Australia shares close lower for third session as miners, tech stocks dive

By Savyata Mishra

May 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell for a third session on Thursday, with miners and tech stocks leading losses, as accelerating inflation in the United States stoked concerns over sooner-than-expected rate hikes.

Tracking Wall Street's slump overnight, the S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO closed 0.9% lower at 6,982.7.

Global markets were battered alike after U.S. consumer prices for April jumped the most in nearly 12 years. The report was closely watched by market participants to gauge the Federal Reserve's policy direction even as it held on to a dovish tone. MKTS/GLOB

Sentiment was further soured after China missed forecasts for quarterly gross domestic product (GDP) and March industrial output, worrying investors in Australia about its top trade partner's economic recovery.

Tech stocks .AXIJ were the biggest percentage losers on the benchmark, ending 4.7% lower, tracking a tech sell-off in U.S. peers.

Xero Ltd XRO.AX was the biggest loser on the sub-index, falling nearly 14.6% to A$115.25 as its revenue for the year missed estimates.

Local miners .AXMM also dragged the index, ending nearly 1.9% lower as iron ore prices fell more than 7% after a five-session rally. IRONORE/

The country's mining triumvirate BHP Group BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue FMG.AX slid between 1.7% and 4.4%.

A bright spot on the index were healthcare stocks .AXHJ, finishing 1% higher as the U.S.-exposed stocks benefited from a firm dollar. USD/

Mining services provider Perenti Global PRN.AX led losses on the benchmark, hitting its lowest in a year on warning that second half earnings would be "softer" than the first half.

Meanwhile, Aussie crypto stocks, although not part of the benchmark, tracked a bitcoin slump overnight after Tesla TSLA.O chief Elon Musk halted use of the digital currency for car purchases.

Cryptocurrency investment firm Fatfish Group FFG.AX fell over 10%, Raiz invest RZI.AX dropped as much as 7.4% and DigitalX DCC.AX fell to a month's low.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 dropped 1.1% to finish the session at 12,428.12, extending losses into the seventh session.

