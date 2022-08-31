WDS

Australia shares close lower as mining, energy stocks weigh

Harish Sridharan Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/STEVEN SAPHORE

Australian shares closed lower on Wednesday, with weaker underlying prices dragging mining and energy stocks down, but extended gains for a second consecutive month having finished the earnings-heavy month of August slightly up.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO settled 0.2% lower at 6,986.8.

The benchmark rose 0.6% in August. Business results and profit forecasts for Australian companies during the season showed a divide, with big miners expecting higher profits on soaring commodities prices, while supermarkets, banks and manufacturers suffer from inflation and stagnant wages.

On Wednesday, Asian markets extended a global equity selloff, as investor worries about aggressive monetary tightening were inflamed further by strong U.S. jobs data. MKTS/GLOB

"Australian equities would appear to remain bearish in the near future as high, steady rates could significantly squeeze the economy, adding to household & business stress, resulting in a prolonged period of negative investor sentiment," said Azeem Sheriff, markets analyst at CMC Markets.

"On Wednesday, weaker commodity/base metal prices from overnight trading flowed through to the materials and energy sectors," he added.

Energy stocks .AXEJ led the decline, falling 2.9% in their worst session since July 6. O/R

Woodside Energy WDS.AX fell 4.5%, recording its worst session in eight weeks.

Mining stocks also slipped .AXMM, tracking weaker iron ore prices, with Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX and BHP Group BHP.AX both falling 2.8% each.

Meanwhile, gambling firm PointsBet Holdings PBH.AX closed 11.9% lower and topped losses on the ASX 200 after the company reported that its loss for the year had widened.

Technology stocks .AXIJ rose 1.4% and helped trim some losses. Buy now, pay later firm Zip Co Ltd ZIP.AX surged 11.7%, recording its best session since August 2.

Financials .AXFJ were also up, jumping 1.1% in their best session in six weeks.

Travel firm Webjet WEB.AX closed 8% higher after it announced a rebound in travel bookings and provided an upbeat outlook.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.4% to finish at 11,601.1. The index rose 0.9% in August.

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((harish.sridharan@thomsonreuters.com))

