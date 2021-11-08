Australia shares close lower as healthcare, tech stocks drag

By Harshita Swaminathan

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended lower on Monday, as losses in healthcare and tech stocks outpaced gains in miners after BHP Group BHP.AX announced stake sale of its metallurgical coal unit to Stanmore Resources SMR.AX.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO fell 0.06% to 7,452.2, breaking a three-session winning streak. The benchmark added 0.4% on Friday.

Healthcare stocks .AXHJ lost 1.24% after gaining for all five trading days last week, with Polynovo Ltd PNV.AX and Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals CUV.AX being the top losers on the sector index and the benchmark.

"We're seeing some selling in growth stocks, which is tech and healthcare stocks in our market," said Mathan Somasundaram, chief executive officer at Deep Data Analytics.

"That's because of what's happening with rate hikes and tapering, so in a risk-off market, the high growth stocks tend to be the ones that take most of the pressure," he added.

The Reserve Bank of Australia last week skipped a key bond purchase used to regulate its yield curve, but struck an extremely cautious tone with regards to rate hikes, sparking volatility in the country's debt and currency markets.

Tech stocks .AXIJ also fell 1.72%, dragged by Xero Ltd XRO.AX and heavyweight Afterpay APT.AX, down 4.86% and 0.64%, respectively.

The heavyweight mining sector .AXMM advanced 0.72% as BHP firmed 0.8% on selling its 80% stake in a Queensland-based metallurgical coal joint venture to Stanmore Resources SMR.AX for up to $1.35 billion.

Stanmore, though not a part of the benchmark, soared 14.01% to notch its best intraday session since 2016.

Energy stocks .AXEJ added 1.95% with heavyweights Woodside Petroleum WPL.AX and Santos Ltd STO.AX gaining about 3% each, as oil prices firmed on renewed supply concerns. O/R

In one of the biggest deals in the country, Sydney Airport SYD.AX rose 2.79% on saying it would accept a A$23.6 billion ($17.5 billion) takeover bid from a consortium of infrastructure investors.

Meanwhile, another takeover saga came to an end as Australian Pharmaceutical Industries API.AX accepted Wesfarmers' WES.AX bid for A$763.6 million. API's shares rose 3.70%, while Wesfarmers' fell 0.50%.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 retreated from a two-week high to close 0.255% down at 13,041.3.

(Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

