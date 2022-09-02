TRQ

Australia shares close lower ahead of U.S. payrolls report

Australian shares closed lower on Friday and recorded their worst week since mid-June, as growing fears of aggressive rate hikes in the United States soured risk sentiment ahead of a key U.S. jobs report.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO settled down 0.3% at 6,828.7.

The benchmark fell 3.9% this week, the biggest such decline in two-and-a-half months. Intensified tightening of monetary policies globally and weaker commodity prices have hit the resource-heavy bourse.

"This is what I'd call a nervous market," said Brad Smoling, Manging Director at Smoling Stockbroking.

Market participants look ahead to U.S. August non-farm payroll data due later in the day. Investors may not like a strong number if it supports a continuation of aggressive rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

Australia-focused investors also await a central bank rate decision next week. Economists polled by Reuters expect another half point hike by the Reserve Bank of Australia, to curb soaring inflation.

Mining stocks .AXMM fell 2.2% on Friday, hurt by weaker iron ore and base metal prices on China demand woes. The sub-index fell nearly 11% in the week, posting its biggest drop since August 2021. IRONORE/MET/L

Separately, minority shareholder of Turquoise Hill Resources TRQ.TO said they do not support Rio Tinto's RIO.AX sweetened offer to buy the rest of the Canadian miner for $3.3 billion.

BHP Group BHP.AX and Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX fell 2.1% and 2.5%, respectively, while Rio dropped to its lowest level since November, 2021.

Gold stocks .AXGD fell 0.6% to their lowest since October 2018, underpinned by weaker bullion prices. GOL/

Financials .AXFJ were among the better performers, with "Big Four" banks adding 0.5%-0.9%.

Building materials maker James Hardie JHX.AX named Aaron Erter as its new chief executive officer. Shares closed up 0.1%.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 closed 0.2% higher at 11,628.25. The index rose 0.2% over the week.

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((harish.sridharan@thomsonreuters.com))

