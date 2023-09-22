Australia shares close higher on optimism from China support measures

By Poonam Behura

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares broke a four-session losing streak on Friday, aided by commodity and financial stocks, as hopes of stimulus measures by the country's biggest trading partner, China, raised local investor sentiment.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO ended 0.1% higher at 7,068.80. For the week, the benchmark declined 2.9%.

Local Chinese media reports about support measures by the country to promote the development of its private economy uplifted investor sentiment.

"China would never jeopardise the long-term contracts or supply chains it has with Australia and I think commodities are going to do very well," Brad Smoling, managing director at Smoling Stockbroking, said.

"ASX is going to do very well for the balance of the year, and a lot of that will be commodity-driven which filters back down into our surplus."

Australia recorded its first surplus in 15 years for the year to June 2023 due to strong job growth and bumper mining profits.

Investors now look to August inflation and retail sales data due next week - metrics that will shape the rate hike trajectory of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA).

In Sydney, energy stocks .AXEJ rose 0.7%, tracking rising oil pressures on concerns about global supply. For the week, however, the sub-index posted a 4.1% decline.

Woodside Energy WDS.AX rose 0.6% and Santos STO.AX gained 0.7%.

Miners .AXMM gained 0.7% after three straight sessions of declines as iron ore prices rose due to optimism about China's business support measures.

Shares of Rio Tinto RIO.AX fell 1.2% after it said it would pause work at a mining site in the Pilbara region.

Banks .AXFJ also inched up 0.2%, with the Westpac NAB.AX up 0.5%.

Separately, horticulture firm Costa Group CGC.AX soared 6.6% as it agreed to an A$1.50 billion ($962.6 million) takeover offer by a consortium led by U.S. private equity firm Paine Schwartz Partners.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.5% to close at 11,372.62.

(Reporting by Poonam Behura in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman )

