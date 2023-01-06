Australia shares close higher on commodities strength

By Harshita Swaminathan

January 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed up on Friday, marking their first weekly gain in five, buoyed by commodity stocks as positive sentiment from China boosted the prices of iron ore and oil.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO closed 46 points or 0.7% higher at 7,109.6, marking a 1% gain for the week. The index rose 0.1% on Thursday.

China on Thursday announced measures to support its ailing property sector, lifting investor mood, with prices of iron ore and oil moving higher.

Australian markets joined the broad upward trend in Asian equities, despite a poor session on Wall Street overnight as indications of a tight labour market may keep the Federal Reserve on its hawkish path. MKTS/GLOB

Markets also await another key U.S. jobs report due tonight for further cues.

"Overall risk sentiment could lean more towards wait-and-see in the lead-up to the U.S. job report later, lacking a clear conviction in market direction from Wall Street over the past few days," said Yeap Jun Rong, a market analyst at IG.

However, local mining stocks .AXMM advanced 3.3%, led by strong gains in iron ore, lithium and gold miners.IRONORE/

BHP Group BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX rose between 2.4% and 3.7% each.

Lithium miners Core Lithium CXO.AX and Liontown Resources LTR.AX rose 8.6% and 8.3% respectively, becomong top gainers on the benchmark index.

Energy stocks .AXEJ were also 1.6% higher, tracking oil prices, which rose on hopes of higher demand from China. O/R

Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX rose 2.1% and 1.7% respectively. Coal miners Yancoal Australia YAL.AX and Coronado Global Resources CRN.AX rose 6.8% and 4.4% respectively, days after speculation emerged that China may resume coal imports from Australia.

Takeover bids for Warrego Energy WGO.AX also intensified, as Strike Energy STX.AX said its offer was a premium to Hancock Energy's sweetened bid.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 closed 0.2% or 25.32 points lower at 11,625.97.

(Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan; editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((Harshita.Swaminathan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.