Australia shares climb on rate-cut hopes; employment data in focus

Credit: REUTERS/STEVEN SAPHORE

December 10, 2023 — 07:22 pm EST

Written by Adwitiya Srivastava for Reuters ->

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Monday led by energy stocks, as strong U.S. jobs report failed to dampen predictions that interest rates would decline in 2024, while investors awaited local employment data due later in the week.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO was up 0.2% at 7,212.0, as of 2330 GMT. The benchmark closed 0.3% higher on Friday.

U.S. wage and labor market data showed that the economy is expanding modestly thanks to rising worker compensation and a rise in labor supply, furthering hopes of rate-cuts by the Federal Reserve in fiscal 2024.

In Australia, investors await the employment data for November, due Dec. 14, to gain further clarity on the Reserve Bank of Australia's further actions with rates.

Energy stocks .AXEJ led gains, rising 0.9%, set for their fourth straight day of advances, as oil prices rose on expectation of demand growth. O/R

Growth was further aided by sector giants Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX, on Friday, confirming speculation they were in preliminary talks for a possible $52 billion merger.

Woodside WDS.AX rose 1%, while Santos STO.AX was up 0.6%.

Rate-sensitive financials stocks .AXF rose 0.4%, with the big four lenders gaining between 0.2% and 0.8%.

Technology stocks .AXIJ, were up 0.2%, tracking their Friday's Wall Street peers. Shares of sector major Xero XRO.AX jumped 0.14%. .N

Bucking the trend, gold stocks .AXGD fell 1.3%, as gold prices dropped globally. GOL/

Northern Star Resources NST.AX were down 1.7%, while Evolution Mining EVN.AX fell 0.3%.

Heavyweight miners .AXMM followed the downward move, set to snap a three-day rally, falling 0.2%, with sector giant BHP Group BHP.AX losing 0.1%.

Sigma Healthcare SIG.AXsaid it would merge with privately-owned pharmacy giant Chemist Warehouse Group to create a A$8.8 billion ($5.79 billion) entity. Shares of the company were on a trading halt.

The New Zealand benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 was flat at 11,499.22.

($1 = 1.5195 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Adwitiya Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Adwitiya.Srivastava@thomsonreuters.com))

