Australia shares climb on gold, healthcare boost; banks weigh

Yamini C S Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/STEVEN SAPHORE

Australia shares climbed on Monday, supported by gold and healthcare stocks, though gains were capped by a laggard performance in the financials sub-index as investors latched on to concerns over broadening inflationary risks.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO was up at 0.3% at 7468.00 points, as of 1150 GMT. The benchmark closed 0.8% higher on Friday.

Risk appetite got a lift after Australian officials said the country will likely start administering COVID-19 vaccines for children under the age of 12 in January.

Healthcare stocks .AXHJ jumped as much as 1%, with top gainer Resmed Inc RES.AX adding 5.7% to scale its highest level in more than two weeks while biotech major CSL Ltd CSL.AX rose up to 0.5%.

Gold stocks led gains on the benchmark by adding 1.4% as bullion prices over the weekend logged their best week since May with inflationary fears lifting the metal's safe-haven appeal. GOL/

Miner Pantoro Ltd PNR.AX was the best performer in the sub-index, logging a 19.7% gain to eye its best day in more than 18 months.

The mining sub-index .AXMM was up about 0.9%, on track for its third straight session of gains, with index heavyweight Rio Tinto RIO.AX adding 0.7%. IRONORE/

Tech stocks .AXIJ also jumped 0.6% on the back of an upbeat close at Wall Street on Friday night.

Financials .AXFJ were the only dull spot, capping gains on the benchmark by losing 0.5%, with three of the "Big Four" banks trading in the red.

Australia's Link Administration LNK.AX gained 1.1% after it granted due diligence information to Carlyle Group CG.O under its new A$2.81 billion ($2.06 billion) takeover offer.

Explosives and fertiliser maker Incitec Pivot Ltd IPL.AX jumped 17.6% to mark its best day since November 2006 after posting a strong annual net profit.

Across the Tasman sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 was up 0.5% at 12,968.160 points, with dairy firm A2 Milk Company Ltd ATM.NZ leading the gains.

Elsewhere, the S&P 500 E-minis futures EScv1 were up 0.2%.

($1 = 1.3643 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Yamini C S; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Yamini.CS@thomsonreuters.com;))

