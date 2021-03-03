Australia shares climb as strong GDP growth cements recovery hopes

By Shruti Sonal

March 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares climbed on Wednesday after a much faster-than-expected economic growth in the final quarter of 2020 cemented hopes of a stronger recovery this year.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO closed 0.8% higher at 6,818, after data showed the economy accelerated 3.1% in the December quarter, higher than forecasts for a 2.5% rise.

A very low community transmission of COVID-19, coupled with massive and timely fiscal and monetary stimulus, has led to a strong rebound in the economy.

"The big picture is that while the initial recovery through the first half of 2021 may still be subject to air-pockets and jobs vulnerabilities linger... Australia is unambiguously on a surer path to sustained recovery," Mizuho analysts said in a note.

Reflation boost to commodities adds to tailwinds for the country's growth prospects, they added.

Mining .AXMM and gold .AXGD stocks rebounded sharply, both gaining more than 3% on the back of an uptick in bullion, iron ore and copper prices.

Heavyweights BHP Group BHP.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX climbed 3.5% and 2.4%, respectively, while Ramelius Resources RMS.AX jumped nearly 14% to lead gains on the benchmark.

Rio said its chairman and a board director would step down, bowing to investor pressure over the destruction of two ancient Aboriginal rock shelters for an iron ore mine last year in Western Australia.

Financials .AXFJ ticked up 1.2%, hitting their highest in nearly a year, with the "Big Four" banks settling 1% to 2.5% higher.

Tech stocks .AXIJ fell 2.4%, tracking losses in U.S. peers overnight. Afterpay APT.AX shed more than 2%, while software firm Xero Ltd XRO.AX declined 3.3%.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 gained 0.1% to 12,359.26.

Australia's Q4 GDP grows at a faster-than-expected pacehttps://tmsnrt.rs/3e9QXuh

(Reporting by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

