Australia Sept employment misses forecasts with rise of 6,700

SYDNEY, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Australia employment rose less than expected in September, following a blowout result the month before, but the jobless rate still ticked down in a sign the labour market remained drum tight.

Figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Thursday showed net employment rose 6,700 in September from August, when they surged 63,300. Market forecasts had been for an increase of around 20,000.

The jobless rate dipped to 3.6%, under forecasts for a steady 3.7%. That was partly due to a pullback in the participation rate to 66.7%, from a record high of 67%.

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Kim Coghill)

