Australia sells record A$25 bln in new 2026 bonds

Credit: REUTERS/DANIEL MUNOZ

SYDNEY, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The Australian government sold A$25 billion ($17.81 billion) of a new 2026 bond through syndication on Wednesday, in another record sale as global investors lap up the nation's AAA-rated debt.

The Australian Office of Financial Management (AOFM), which manages the government's debt, said the syndicated offer drew a sizeable A$66.1 billion in bids.

The solid demand underscores huge investor appetite for yield as global policymakers slash interest rates to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

The new 0.50% Sept. 21, 2026 Treasury Bond was priced at a yield to maturity of 0.47%. Settlement of the issue is on Sept 29.

ANZ Banking Group, BofA Securities, Deutsche and J.P. Morgan are joint lead managers for the issue.

($1=1.4035 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Swati Pandey;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((swati.pandey@thomsonreuters.com; +61 2 9321 8166; Reuters Messaging: twitter.com/swatisays))

