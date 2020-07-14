Australia sells A$17 bln of new 2025 bond, sees solid demand

SYDNEY, July 14 (Reuters) - The Australian government on Tuesday sold A$17 billion ($11.80 billion) of a new 2025 bond through syndication, the second largest sale on record amid strong demand.

The Australian Office of Financial Management (AOFM), which manages the government's debt, said the syndicated offer drew a sizable A$50.6 billion in bids.

The new 0.25% Nov. 21, 2025 Treasury Bond was priced at a yield to maturity of 0.495%. Settlement of the issue is on July 24.

BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan Securities Australia Limited, UBS AG, Australia Branch and Westpac Institutional Bank were joint lead managers for the issue.

($1 = 1.4409 Australian dollars)

Reporting by Wayne Cole

((Wayne.Cole@thomsonreuters.com; 612 9321 8162; Reuters Messaging: wayne.cole.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

