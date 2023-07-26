Australia selects South Korea's Hanwha to build infantry fighting vehicles

Adds detail from statement, pars 2-3

SYDNEY, July 27 (Reuters) - The Australian government said on Thursday it had selected South Korean company Hanwha 012450.KS to build 129Redback infantry fighting vehicles.

A statement from the country's defence ministry said the project will have a value of between A$5 billion ($3.38 billion)and A$7 billion.

"Our decision to build the Redback infantry fighting vehicles in Australia will support up to 600 direct jobs and more than a thousand jobs in the Australian industry supply chain," Minister for Defence Industry Pat Conroy said.

($1 = 1.4797 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Renju Jose in Sydney; Editing by Alasdair Pal)

Reuters Messaging: @renjujose

