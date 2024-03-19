News & Insights

Australia seeks to manage differences with China wisely, foreign minister says

March 19, 2024 — 09:08 pm EDT

SYDNEY, March 20 (Reuters) - Australia Foreign Minister Penny Wong said on Wednesday she discussed a range of shared interests with her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, and that her government would seek to manage differences with China wisely.

Wong said she raised Australia's concerns about human rights, including in Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong in her meeting with Wang in Canberra.

