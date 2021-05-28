Australia seeks to create WTO panel in barley dispute with China

SYDNEY, May 28 (Reuters) - Australia will ask the World Trade Organization (WTO) to establish a dispute settlement panel to resolve concerns about anti-dumping and countervailing duties imposed on Australian barley by China, Trade Minister Dan Tehan said on Friday.

"Australia remains open to further discussions with China with a view to resolving this issue," Tehan said in a statement.

Australia late last year launched a formal appeal to the WTO seeking a review of China's decision to impose hefty tariffs on imports of Australian barley.

(Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((renju.jose@thomsonreuters.com; +61 29171 7126;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.