Australia seeks to create WTO panel in barley dispute with China

SYDNEY, May 28 (Reuters) - Australia will ask the World Trade Organization (WTO) to establish a dispute settlement panel to resolve concerns about anti-dumping and countervailing duties imposed on Australian barley by China, Trade Minister Dan Tehan said on Friday.

"Australia remains open to further discussions with China with a view to resolving this issue," Tehan said in a statement.

Australia late last year launched a formal appeal to the WTO seeking a review of China's decision to impose hefty tariffs on imports of Australian barley.

