Australia seeks rare earths investment in face of 'geopolitical realities'

MELBOURNE, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Australia is seeking more global investment in its rare earths sector to reduce strategic supply chain risks due to "geopolitical realities" that have built up over the last few years, the resources minister will say on Wednesday.

Australia is one of the largest suppliers, along with China, of rare earths, which are key to the energy transition for their strong magnetic properties, and in defence. They are used in everything from electric vehicle motors and wind turbines to laser guided missiles and fighter jets.

Australia has been seeking investment from friendly countries to build out its critical mineral industry. It could add more than A$170 billion to its gross domestic profit by 2040 if it can capitalise on its minerals wealth, according to PwC.

"We need an abundant, affordable and secure supply of rare earths and critical minerals for the world to transition to net zero," Madeleine King will say at a conference hosted by Australia National University in Canberra, according to a copy of her speech released in advance.

"Recent history during the pandemic, as well as current geostrategic realities, show that a ‘business as usual’ approach to concentrated supply chains is strategically risky for Australia and our allies and partners," she is due to say.

Part of Ukraine's defence in the face of Russia's invasion comes from modern technology, powered by rare earths, she will point out.

Australia needs to work to maintain its competitive edge in mining and geology and the government is "acutely aware" of this urgency and is working to meet these challenges, King will tell the conference.

(Reporting by Melanie Burton; editing by Robert Birsel)

