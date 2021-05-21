Australia seeks access to trial of blogger held in China - foreign minister

By Kirsty Needham

SYDNEY, May 21 (Reuters) - Australia has asked for its officials to be given access to the trial of an Australian blogger detained in Beijing on spying charges when he goes to court on May 27.

In a statement, foreign minister Marise Payne confirmed that Australia had been notified by Chinese officials that pro-democracy blogger Yang Hengjun will face trial next Thursday.

"This has been a closed and opaque process to date. As a basic standard of justice, access to the trial for observers should be a bare minimum to conform to international norms of transparency," Payne said in a statement.

She added that Chinese authorities have not provided any explanation or evidence for the charges against Yang to Australian officials.

Yang has denied the charges in statements previously released to his family, who have been unable to visit him since he was arrested in January 2019 after arriving at Guangzhou airport from New York.

"It will be a closed-door trial," Feng Chongyi, a friend and former academic supervisor based in Sydney, told Reuters.

Yang's trial, which had been due to proceed by January, has been delayed by four months.

The 55-year-old pro-democracy blogger faces a lengthy jail sentence after Chinese authorities charged him with endangering national security by joining or accepting a mission from an unidentified espionage organisation.

Yang has had no access to family and "limited, delayed access" to his lawyers since he was detained, Payne said.

Diplomatic relations between Australia and China have deteriorated in the past 18 months, after Australia called for an international investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic and barred Chinese company Huawei from its 5G network.

China has imposed a series of trade sanctions on Australian products, but it is reliant on Australian iron ore imports.

(Reporting by Kirsty Needham; Editing by Michael Perry and Hugh Lawson)

((Kirsty.Needham@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.