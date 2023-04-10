Commodities

Australia says reached agreement with China for resolution of dispute over barley

Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

April 10, 2023 — 10:17 pm EDT

Written by Alasdair Pal for Reuters ->

By Alasdair Pal

SYDNEY, April 11 (Reuters) - Australia's foreign minister said on Tuesday the country had reached an agreement with China to resolve its dispute over Australian barley.

Australia will suspend its case at the World Trade Organization (WTO) while China conducts a review into duties imposed on the grain, Penny Wong told a news conference.

"China has agreed to undertake an expedited review of the duties imposed on Australian barley over a 3-month period, that may extend to a fourth, if required," she said.

"In return, we have agreed to temporarily suspend the WTO dispute for the agreed review period."

