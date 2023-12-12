Australia says it will begin trade talks with UAE in 2024

CANBERRA, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Australia will start negotiating a trade agreement with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) next year, Trade Minister Don Farrell said on Wednesday, as it seeks to diversify its exports and move away from reliance on China.

The move comes after trade talks between Australia and the European Union collapsed in October, with Canberra saying the EU did not offer enough market access for its agricultural products.

Farrell has been pressing for Australia not to over-rely on China after Beijing reacted to Australia's call for an inquiry into the origins of COVID-19 by imposing restrictions on a range of imports from the country.

"The Government is committed to securing a trade agreement with the UAE to drive Australian exports, economic growth and create more well-paying jobs across the country," Farrell said in a statement.

He added that the government was "committed to supporting Australian businesses (to) diversify overseas markets".

Australia's trade ministry said two-way trade in goods and services between Australia and the UAE was worth $9.3 billion in 2022.

It said the UAE was Australia's 19th largest trading partner and key Australian exports to the country included alumina, meat, oil seeds, and higher education.

(Reporting by Peter Hobson; Editing by Sandra Maler)

