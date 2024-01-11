Australia says it provided personnel support for US, UK strikes in Yemen

Adds minister's quotes and context, paragraphs 2-4

SYDNEY, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Australia provided personnel support to the U.S. and UK in their strikes against Houthi military targets in Yemen, Defence Minister Richard Marles said on Friday.

"Australia's support of these actions came in the form of personnel in the operational headquarters," Marles told a news conference.

"Australia will continue to support any actions which assert the global rules-based order."

The United States and Britain launched strikes from the air and sea against Houthi military targets in Yemen in response to the movement's attacks on ships in the Red Sea, a dramatic regional widening of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

(Reporting by Alasdair Pal; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

