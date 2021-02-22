Australia says Facebook to restore pages after changes to landmark legislation

CANBERRA, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc FB.O will restore Australian news pages in the next few days after Canberra agreed to amend legislation that would force the social media giant to pay media companies for news content.

Australia and Facebook have been locked in a stand-off for more than a week as Canberra pushed ahead with the measure, aimed at tech behemoths, such as Facebook and Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O Google.

(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

