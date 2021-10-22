Australia says EU postpones trade talks for second time

CANBERRA, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Australia's trade minister said on Friday the European Union has postponed the next round of talks on a potential free trade deal for a second time, amid simmering anger over Canberra's decision to cancel a $40 billion contract with France.

Australia in September cancelled a deal with France's Naval Group to build a fleet of conventional submarines and will instead build at least eight nuclear-powered submarines with U.S. and British technology, after striking a trilateral security partnership called AUKUS with those two countries.

(Reporting by Colin Packham Editing by Mark Heinrich)

