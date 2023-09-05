Australia says China's slowdown will put 'serious pressure' on economy

By Renju Jose

SYDNEY, Sept 6 (Reuters) - The slowdown in China's economy and higher interest rates at home will put significant pressure on the Australian economy, though the country should manage to avoid a recession, Treasurer Jim Chalmers said on Wednesday.

China has been rolling out a string of support measures to revive a stumbling economy after its post-pandemic recovery fell away quickly. Demand at home and abroad has weakened and a deepening property crisis has put more pressure on growth.

Ahead of the release of gross domestic product data later on Wednesday, Chalmers said Australia had not been immune from weakness in the global economy but the recent events in China, Australia's largest trading partner, had been "most concerning".

"We've seen, particularly in their property sector but also in relation to their retail and relation to their exports, that the Chinese economy has been slowing quite considerably. And that's obviously important to us," Chalmers told ABC Radio.

"The combination of China and higher interest rates (is) putting serious pressure on our economy."

Despite a strong labour market, services exports and a healthy budget, "the challenges to our economy are substantial," the treasurer said.

Australia recorded its first budget surplus in 15 years in 2022/23, but that is expected to slip back into deficits from this year as the economy slows following a series of interest rate rises.

The Reserve Bank of Australia on Tuesday kept interest rates steady at 4.10% for a third month, though it reiterated that further tightening may be required to bring inflation to heel.

(Reporting by Renju Jose in Sydney; Editing by Stephen Coates)

((renju.jose@thomsonreuters.com; +61 29171 7126; Reuters Messaging: @renjujose))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.