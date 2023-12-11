News & Insights

Commodities

Australia says China has lifted restrictions on meat imports from 3 abattoirs

Credit: REUTERS/Loren Elliott

December 11, 2023 — 07:57 pm EST

Written by Peter Hobson for Reuters ->

Adds China no comment, detail, agriculture minister quote

CANBERRA, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Australia's trade and agriculture ministers said on Tuesday that China had lifted restrictions on imports of meat from three Australian abattoirs, in the latest sign of improving relations between the two countries.

China blocked imports of Australian commodities including coal, timber and barley after Australia called for an inquiry into the origins of COVID-19 in 2020.

Most of these restrictions have been removed since a change of government in Canberra last year.

The ministers said China's Customs agency had announced the lifting of restrictions for three of Australia's largest meat exporters, without naming them.

A call to China's customs authority went unanswered outside business hours.

Eight other Australian abattoirs remain on the restricted list.

The ministers said the three producers could ship goods to China from Dec. 11 "pending final administrative processes required by each side."

"This is another positive step towards the stabilisation of our relationship with China," Trade Minister Don Farrell said, adding that the government would "keep pressing for the remaining trade impediments to be removed as soon as possible."

China is Australia's biggest overseas market for lamb and mutton and the fourth-biggest for beef.

"This is very welcome news for Australian farmers and meat processors," Agriculture Minister Murray Watt said.

(Reporting by Peter Hobson; Editing by Sonali Paul)

((peter.hobson@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.