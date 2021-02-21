Australia retains its Triple A status

MELBOURNE, Feb 22 (IFR) - Australia retains its coveted position as one of only nine nations, and just two outside Europe, to be rated Triple A by the three main agencies after Fitch today affirmed the country’s AAA status with a negative outlook, despite growing fiscal pressures.

“The Australian economy has weathered the pandemic well compared with peers. Fitch estimates real GDP contracted by 2.8% in 2020, against a AAA median contraction of 3.8%. This performance reflects successful virus containment and an effective fiscal and monetary response consistent with a policy framework that has underpinned the economy's resilience to shocks over the medium term,” the agency said.

“We forecast the economy to expand by 3.8% in 2021 and 2.7% in 2022, driven by robust consumption as households draw down high accumulated savings from government relief measures.”

Fitch predicts a general government deficit of 12.7% of GDP in fiscal year 2021 (ending June 30), up from 7.3% in FY20, which compares with a calendar year 2020 AAA median deficit of 4.9%.

The federal government deficit is seen at 9.1% of GDP with state deficits widening considerably.

Fitch estimates a general government deficit of 6.4% of GDP in FY22 with the debt to GDP rising from 41.8% on June 30 2019 to 62.9% of GDP by the end of FY22, well above the median AAA country forecast of 42% for 2022.

The ratings agency expects the general government debt/GDP ratio to reach the mid-60s in FY23 before turning slightly downward from FY24.

Fitch revised Australia’s AAA outlook to negative from stable in May 2020, matching a move made a month earlier by S&P which went on to report last July that the country’s triple A credit rating can withstand the large widening in the government’s budget deficit.

In June, Moody’s retained its Aaa stable outlook sovereign rating, citing Australia's effective monetary policy and solid financial buffers.

The other eight countries currently rated Aaa/AAA/AAA are Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Singapore, Sweden and Switzerland.

Canada left this exclusive club in June 2020 when Fitch lowered its sovereign rating one notch, to AA+ with a stable outlook.

(Reporting by John Weavers; Editing by David Holland)

