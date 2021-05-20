Australia retailers boast solid April sales - preliminary data

By Swati Pandey

SYDNEY, May 21 (Reuters) - Australian retailers enjoyed stronger-than-expected sales in April, led by a jump in food retailing, in yet another sign the country's economy is booming.

Retail turnover rose 1.1% in April, according to preliminary figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS), compared to a 0.5% increase in a median forecasts of economists polled by Reuters.

The upbeat figures add to growing evidence that Australia's A$2 trillion ($1.6 trillion) economy is on a solid path to recovery after sliding into a COVID-19-induced recession last year.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has predicted economic growth could almost hit double digits in the current quarter led by record low interest rates of 0.1% and fiscal largesse.

Friday's data showed retail turnover has surged 25% in April from a year ago, reflecing COVID-19 lockowns in early 2020 which had led to hefty falls in sales.

All industries except department stores rose in April, with gains for cafes, restaurants, and takeaway food services, household goods, and other retailing categories.

The two most populous states of New South Wales and Victoria led the rises, with solid uptake in Sydney and Melbourne, the ABS data showed. Western Australia suffered a 1.5% fall due to a snap coronavirus lockdown in the state.

"The solid rise in retail sales in April shows that the rebound in consumption has further to run in 2021," said Ben Udy, economist at Capital Economics.

"The strength in cafe and restaurant spending supports our view that gains in consumption in the months ahead will be driven by stronger services consumption, rather than goods consumption."

The preliminary estimates are based on data provided by businesses that make up about 80% of total turnover. Final results will be released on June 3.

($1 = 1.2888 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Stephen Coates)

((swati.pandey@thomsonreuters.com; +61 2 9321 8166; Reuters Messaging: twitter.com/swatisays))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.