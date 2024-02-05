Australia retail sales volumes crawl 0.3% higher in Q4

Adds detail from the report, quotes from ABS

SYDNEY, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Australian retail sales volumes grew at a snail's pace in the fourth quarter as punishing mortgage repayments and declining real incomes cut into spending power, data showed on Tuesday.

While the weak consumption will be watched closely by policymakers, the Reserve Bank of Australia will be comforted by the retail price gauge showing the smallest rise in two years.

The RBA decides on policy later in the day with financial markets wagering heavily on a steady outcome, with expectations it will cut rates later in the year as price pressures recede. 0#RBAWATCH

The Australian Bureau of Statistics reported real retail sales rose 0.3% in the fourth quarter, just ahead of market expectations for a gain of 0.1%.

Sales volumes were down 1.0% year-on-year, a weak result usually only seen during the COVID lockdowns or recessions. Rapid population growth meant sales on a per capita basis were down 3.5% for the year.

Ben Dorber, ABS head of retail statistics, said the small rise last quarter was supported by lower price growth for retail goods, with consumers taking advantage of discounting for furniture and electronic goods.

"Removing the effects of strong population and price growth clearly shows how consumers have responded to cost-of-living pressures," said Dorber.

The price index for retail sales rose 0.1% in the quarter, the slowest since the third quarter of 2021.

Interest rates have risen by 425 basis points to a 12-year high of 4.35% since May 2022, and consumer spending has been soft amid elevated costs of living and high mortgage payments, one reason that markets are wagering a rate cut in August with 70% conviction.

Shoppers will get some relief in the second half of the year when reworked tax cuts take place.

(Reporting by Wayne Cole and Stella Qiu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Shri Navaratnam)

