Australia retail sales surge 4.9% in Oct as economy revives

Contributor
Wayne Cole Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Australian retail sales rebounded in October as the lifting of many stay-at-home restrictions unleashed a wave of pent-up shopping, further evidence the economy is recovering rapidly from a pandemic-induced slump.

SYDNEY, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Australian retail sales rebounded in October as the lifting of many stay-at-home restrictions unleashed a wave of pent-up shopping, further evidence the economy is recovering rapidly from a pandemic-induced slump.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics out on Friday showed retail sales jumped 4.9% in October, to extend September's surprisingly strong 1.7% bounce.

That was almost double market forecasts of a 2.5% gain and means the A$360 billion ($258 billion) retail sector will make a major contribution to economic growth this quarter.

($1 = 1.3945 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((Wayne.Cole@thomsonreuters.com; 612 9171 7144; Reuters Messaging: wayne.cole.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters