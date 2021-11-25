Australia retail sales surge 4.9% in Oct as economy revives

SYDNEY, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Australian retail sales rebounded in October as the lifting of many stay-at-home restrictions unleashed a wave of pent-up shopping, further evidence the economy is recovering rapidly from a pandemic-induced slump.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics out on Friday showed retail sales jumped 4.9% in October, to extend September's surprisingly strong 1.7% bounce.

That was almost double market forecasts of a 2.5% gain and means the A$360 billion ($258 billion) retail sector will make a major contribution to economic growth this quarter.

($1 = 1.3945 Australian dollars)

