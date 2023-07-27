News & Insights

Australia retail sales slide sharp 0.8% in June

July 27, 2023 — 09:37 pm EDT

Written by Wayne Cole for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, July 28 (Reuters) - Australian retail sales suffered their biggest fall this year in June as rising borrowing costs and high prices sapped consumer spending power, suggesting less need for another hike in interest rates.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) on Friday showed nominal retail sales dropped 0.8% in June from May. Analysts had looked for a flat outcome after a surprisingly strong 0.8% jump in May.

Sales of A$35.19 billion ($23.55 billion) were up 2.3% from a year earlier, almost half of May's growth and a world away from post-lockdown boom levels of 19% in mid-2022.

