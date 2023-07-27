Australia retail sales slide sharp 0.8% in June

SYDNEY, July 28 (Reuters) - Australian retail sales suffered their biggest fall this year in June as rising borrowing costs and high prices sapped consumer spending power, suggesting less need for another hike in interest rates.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) on Friday showed nominal retail sales dropped 0.8% in June from May. Analysts had looked for a flat outcome after a surprisingly strong 0.8% jump in May.

Sales of A$35.19 billion ($23.55 billion) were up 2.3% from a year earlier, almost half of May's growth and a world away from post-lockdown boom levels of 19% in mid-2022.

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Tom Hogue)

