Australia retail sales rise modest 0.3% in Feb

SYDNEY, March 28 (Reuters) - Australian retail sales rose modestly in February as packed Taylor Swift concerts boosted spending on clothing and eating out, though annual sales growth remained meagre as high interest rates ate into incomes.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) on Thursday showed retail sales rose 0.3% in February from January, when they rose 1.1%. Analysts had looked for a rise of 0.4%. The series has swung wildly in recent months as changing spending habits played havoc with seasonal adjustments.

Sales of A$35.9 billion ($23.43 billion) were up just 1.6% from a year earlier, a miserly result given the country's rapid population growth.

($1 = 1.5321 Australian dollars)

