Australia retail sales rise 0.9% to record high in April

SYDNEY, May 27 (Reuters) - Australian retail sales climbed to record highs in April as consumers spent big for the holidays, though surging inflation and rising interest rates are steadily sapping spending power.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Friday showed retail sales rose 0.9% in April to a record A$33.9 billion ($24.09 billion), matching analyst forecasts.

Sales were up a heady 9.6% on a year earlier, supporting policy makers' hopes that households will dip into savings to keep consuming even as real incomes go backwards.

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((Wayne.Cole@thomsonreuters.com; 612 9171 7144; Reuters Messaging: wayne.cole.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.