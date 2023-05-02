News & Insights

Australia retail sales rise 0.4% in March, annual growth slows

May 02, 2023 — 09:39 pm EDT

Written by Wayne Cole for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, May 3 (Reuters) - Australian retail sales grew modestly in March as spending on food and eating out was tempered by falls in clothing, household goods and department stores, dragging annual growth in sales to a 14-month low.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) on Wednesday showed retail sales rose 0.4% in March from February, when they rose 0.2%. Sales of A$35.31 billion ($23.53 billion) were up 5.4% from a year earlier, but that was down from 6.4% growth in February.

($1 = 1.5004 Australian dollars)

