Australia retail sales rise 0.4% in March, annual growth slows

SYDNEY, May 3 (Reuters) - Australian retail sales grew modestly in March as spending on food and eating out was tempered by falls in clothing, household goods and department stores, dragging annual growth in sales to a 14-month low.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) on Wednesday showed retail sales rose 0.4% in March from February, when they rose 0.2%. Sales of A$35.31 billion ($23.53 billion) were up 5.4% from a year earlier, but that was down from 6.4% growth in February.

($1 = 1.5004 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((Wayne.Cole@thomsonreuters.com; 612 9171 7144; Reuters Messaging: wayne.cole.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.