Australia retail sales rise 0.2% in Aug, miss forecast

SYDNEY, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Australian retail sales rose for a second straight month in August, but missed forecasts as consumers restrained spending in the face of elevated costs of living and high interest rates.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) on Thursday showed nominal retail sales rose 0.2% in August from July. Analysts had looked for a gain of 0.3%.

Sales of A$35.4 billion were up just 1.5% from a year earlier, the lowest since August 2021.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Tom Hogue)

((yifan.qiu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.