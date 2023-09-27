News & Insights

Australia retail sales rise 0.2% in Aug, miss forecast

September 27, 2023 — 09:41 pm EDT

Written by Stella Qiu for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Australian retail sales rose for a second straight month in August, but missed forecasts as consumers restrained spending in the face of elevated costs of living and high interest rates.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) on Thursday showed nominal retail sales rose 0.2% in August from July. Analysts had looked for a gain of 0.3%.

Sales of A$35.4 billion were up just 1.5% from a year earlier, the lowest since August 2021.

